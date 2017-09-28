Eastbourne friends skateboarding 600 miles from Edinburgh to the pier

A group of friends are skateboarding from Edinburgh to Eastbourne to raise money for disadvantaged children.

Aaron Bird, 26, Hassan Hadad, 26, Nabiel Hadad, 22, and Jaime Hone, 24, are currently more than halfway through skating the 600 mile journey on their longboards – staying at hostels and even camping along the way.

Hassan told the Herald yesterday (Wednesday), “It’s great fun. It’s been a really good way to see the country, there’s some really cool places up north.

“We are currently camping next to a little river in Peterborough, and the next stop is Cambridge. It’s amazing. My little brother and two of my best mates, I couldn’t think of anything better,”

They set off on September 12 – carrying all their gear and equipment and getting soaked by the weather in the process – and hope to complete their journey within three weeks.

All of this is in aid of Skatepal, a charity which builds skate parks for children in Palestine and teaches them how to skate.

Aaron, Hassan, Nabiel, and Jaime

Hassan said, “I planned to volunteer with the charity but it fell through.

“And I had this idea in my head, to skate the country, and these guys are mad enough to be up for it. They turned a mad idea into reality.

“Thank you to everyone for helping to get us where we are – friends and family and the many people we’ve met along the way. It’s been really humbling, so many lovely people. They have been a massive part of it.

“Without them we wouldn’t have been able to have done this.”

The group have so far raised more than £2,000 of their £5,000 target. They aim to travel 30 miles a day, avoiding main roads and carrying 16kg bags, with the hope of getting to Eastbourne in the next week or so.

To follow their journey, visit www.pushforpeace.co.uk to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pushforpalestine and to find out more about Skatepal visit www.skatepal.co.uk