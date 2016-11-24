Eastbourne Fishermen’s Club is sold

The popular Fishermen’s Club on Eastbourne seafront has been sold.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the sale this week and said the authority had purchased the freehold of the Fisherman’s Club and agreed a new ten year lease with the club’s bosses.

“The Fishermen’s Club has a long history in the town and this new lease provides an opportunity to put the venue back on a sustainable footing and generate a return for the council,” said the spokesperson.

The club, formed more than 50 years ago when fishing was the main business activity associated with the seafront area of Fishermen’s Green, has had a well documented troubled financial past and in 2013 it faced closure because of what were described as “inherent debts” running into thousands of pounds.

The member’s club was once the largest social club in Eastbourne and had hundreds of members on its books.