Eastbourne fish and chip shop raises thousands after charity box theft

An Eastbourne fish and chip restaurant has raised thousands of pounds after its charity boxes were stolen.

Staff at Qualisea in Terminus Road were furious after CCTV footage showed two men and a woman snatching the boxes and making off last month.

But Owner Katerina Tutt was determined to turn it around and so in response decided to donate 50 per cent of the restaurant’s proceeds to the two charities – St Wilfrid’s Hospice and JPK Sussex – on National Fish and Chip Shop Day on June 2.

The charity day was a huge success, raising £3,000 overall. This week, Qualisea handed cheques of £1,500 each to the charities.

Katerina said, “We were so grateful for all the support of all our customers.”

In a statement online, St Wilfrid’s Hospice said, “We are overwhelmed at the brilliant response to such a senseless act.

“Qualisea Fish Restaurant, who were the victims of the theft and organised the event held on National Fish and Chip day, have seen their posts go viral with local support in both identifying the culprits and showing solidarity with our hospice.”