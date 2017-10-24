Eastbourne firefighters pose with four legged friends for charity calendar

Firefighters posed with some cute pooches for a special charity calendar.

Black Dog Home Boarding Sussex has been producing charity calendars over the last few years but wanted to do some a bit different for 2018.

Owner Jane Palmer said, “Talking to people involved in the business and beyond, we discovered a lot of them knew or related to someone in the fire and rescue service.

“As 2017 has been such a significant year for those involved in the Service, particular in London following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, it was felt that we should support the Firefighters Charity which helps our fire crews across the UK.

“We also wanted to support Smokey Paws – which help to ensure that the UK fire service carry pet oxygen masks.”

Jane approached Mani Cook from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and a series of photo shoots took place in Eastbourne, Heathfield, Crowborough and Uckfield, with members of Red Watch welcoming some of Jane’s four legged clients onto station.

Over 40 dogs and their owners agreed to take part and the results can be seen in the Black Dog Home Boarding Calendar 2018.

You can order your calendar at www.blackdoghomeboarding-sussex.co.uk or by calling 01435 866 845.

Orders must be received on or before November 15 to ensure delivery before Christmas. All profits go to the Firefighters Charity and Smokey Paws.