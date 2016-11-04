Eastbourne firefighters called to Langney blaze

Eastbourne firefighters were sent to a blaze at a home in Langney today.

A crew went to a flat on Westerham Road, Langney, around 12pm today to tackle a washing machine that had set on fire.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “We were called at 12.01pm to a flat on Westerham Road in Langney.

“Two fire engines from Eastbourne attended.

“There had been a fire in a washing machine. No action was needed by crews. The fire was accidental.

“Electrical appliances, plugs and cables that are old or poorly wired can be a real danger. Check them regularly and stop using the equipment or appliances immediately if they are damaged or worn.

“Watch out for hot plugs or sockets, scorch marks, fuses that often blow, or flickering lights - they are all are signs of loose wiring or other electrical problems

“When you’re fitting or replacing a fuse, it’s important to use the right fuse for the appliance to make sure the fuse doesn’t overheat.

“Sign up to alerts about product recalls at Electrical Safety First www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/

“If there is an electrical fire, pull the plug out, or switch off the power at the fuse box - if it’s safe to do so. Sometimes this can stop the fire immediately. Never use water on an electrical fire, and don’t take any risks with your safety - get out, stay out and call 999.”

