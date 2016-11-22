Eastbourne firefighters called to dangerous structure

Eastbourne firefighters were called to the scene of a dangerous structure last night (Monday).

A crew arrived at the scene of an unstable garage roof in Attfield Road at around 9pm.

The team made sure it was made safe before leaving the scene.

