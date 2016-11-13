Eastbourne family’s life goes up in flames

A family’s life has been devastated by a fire that ravaged their home on Monday (November 7).

Phillippa and Jamie Lang and their three children were made homeless after narrowly escaping the blaze in their flat above Martha’s Kitchen in Meads Street. The flames destroyed all of their belongings and claimed the life of their pet rabbit.

Now they say Eastbourne Borough Council may only be able to offer them emergency accommodation in Kent, and they will have to give away their two pet dogs.

For the past few nights the family have been staying in hotels.

“The council are trying to find emergency housing for us but it is probably in Kent. We don’t feel like we are getting very far, we are at a standstill,” said Phillippa.

Samantha, eight, Michael, seven, and Kai, four, were all in the house with their parents at the time of the fire.

Phillippa said, “The children are coping okay, it’s not quite sunk in. I’m waiting for them to come down crashing.

“We are trying to find someone that can have our dogs. The council are trying to make us give them up but we have already lost enough, they are like children to us.

She added, “We really appreciate all the help people have given us so far. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Friends have set up a crowdfunding page online which has so far raised more than £1,700 to help them rebuild their life.

Family friend Chris Martin said, “Their whole life has gone up in flames. They have got nothing.

“It must have been absolutely horrific. They are completely traumatised. They need somewhere to live, so they have at least one thing in order.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lauren-wolfe-2

