Eastbourne family lives with adorable lambs – wearing nappies

Spring has arrived in one farmer’s home as lambs wearing nappies are allowed to gambol freely through the house.

Lou Paul has a farm in Polegate but she is looking after two orphaned lambs called Spring and Summer in her Eastbourne home.

The children with the two lambs SUS-170704-140323001

The mother, who lives in Langney, said, “It’s nice that they can run around the house. We have to put nappies on them so they don’t make a mess.

“The kids love them, and the lambs are amazing with them, they come up to them and kiss them – and they get on really well with the cat.

“It’s not an everyday occurrence to have lambs wandering around your house!”

The lambs are being bottle fed and will stay in the house for six weeks until they are able to go to the farm.

The lambs are quite tame SUS-170704-140340001

But they will remain pets for children Alana, eight months, Tate, two, four-year-old Nixon and Mia, who is eight.

Lou continued, “They follow my children like dogs, the sheep come running when we get home.

“They make a lot of noise when they are due to be fed!

“My daughter Alana must think this is totally normal, hanging around with lambs.

One of the lambs getting snuggles from the family cat SUS-170704-140307001

“On the farm, the big sheep come and sit next to her. She must think ‘what are these massive creatures?’”

Lou’s farm was struck by tragedy earlier this year when a number of sheep on their land were killed in a dog attack.

But the lambs are bringing joy into their lives.