Eastbourne eyesore to be developed

Plans to knock down a derelict nursing home on the outskirts of Eastbourne and replace it with an 80- bed care home have been approved.

The former Belmont Nursing Home, built in the 1960s, in Pevensey Bay Road, has been empty for nine years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Barchester Healthcare has been given permission by Eastbourne planners to knock it down and build a new care3home on the site with 29 car parking spaces.

A new Day Care Unit is also proposed for up to 30 residents.

Barchester Healthcare says up to 45 people will be employed in the new facility.

There was a question mark over the redevelopment of the site as a gas main runs under Pevensey Bay Road and it was unclear whether the proposal would have to be called in by the Secretary of State for approval.

Members of Eastbourne Planning Committee approved the scheme at a recent meeting and said they welcomed plans to tidy up what has long been regarded as an eyesore site.