Eastbourne drink and drug drivers convicted in police crackdown

An Eastbourne man diving the wrong way down a town centre road was among those convicted as part of a police crackdown on drink driving.

A total of 150 motorists were arrested during the Operation Crackdown campaign in June – 91 of which have so far been convicted.

According to Sussex Police, Enrique DeJesus, of St Kitts Drive, Eastbourne, was arrested in Terminus Road, on June 17.

The 40-year-old broker was charged with driving with 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance, obstructing a PC in the execution of their duty and failing to comply with a traffic sign (driving the wrong way along a one-way street).

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 7.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £2,300 in fines, £620 costs and a £170 victim surcharge, said police.

And Leigh Cain, of Canute Close, Eastbourne, was arrested in Eastbourne Road, East Dean, on June 24, and charged with driving with 2.5mcg cannabis and 72mcg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

The scaffolder, aged 34, was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 6,

While Giles Gardner, a gardener, of Golden Cross, Hailsham, was arrested in Laughton Road, Ringmer, on 25 June, and charged with driving with 68mcg cocaine and more than 800mcg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 28 the 47-year-old was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was also ordered to pay a £290 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.