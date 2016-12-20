Eastbourne dog rescuers appeal to help Marley the dog

Eastbourne Golden Retriever rescue group Happy Paws Puppy Rescue has agreed to help a dog with two broken legs.

Marley, a two-year-old Golden Retriever was found in Turkey with two broken front legs.

SUS-161220-110530001

Happy Paws charity founder Lisa Smart said, “We were alerted to this poor lad’s plight.

“He was found in a public pound and could only get around using his back legs.

“It was heart breaking to see such cruelty.

“The charity was quick to act and he is now in foster care. He has had one operation to help fix one leg and we are looking to fund the other operation for him but we need help to do this.

SUS-161220-110442001

“If you can find it in your heart please to give this gorgeous boy his chance of a happy life and give him the treatment he so desperately needs then he can travel to the UK.

“Please donate to the charity through paypal Info@happypawspuppyrescue.co.uk or the charity bank account details are sort code 60-07-44 account 51615800.”

People can follow Marley’s progress on the Facebook page Happy Paws Puppy Rescue.