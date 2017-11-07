Eastbourne DGH staff take over Park Run to support colleagues with cancer

Eastbourne hospital staff are taking over the town’s Park Run this Saturday (November 11) to support colleagues who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The Accident and Emergency team will be at the weekly run from 9am in Shinewater Park to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Macmillan.

Sister Becci Holdaway said, “Working in A&E isn’t like any normal job, it’s like working with your family and sadly three of our A&E family have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

“As nurses we are used to fixing things, making things better - but this is something we can’t do!

“So as a team, the whole of the A&E Department will proudly stand as one on the start line of Park Run on Saturday.

“Together we will show our colleagues that despite not being able to fix them and make them better, we are with them and will support them through their battles.

“We want to encourage lots of people to come along and run with us to raise money for this worthy cause. Please support us, run with us, walk with us or just come down and cheer us along the course.”

Hot food and drinks and ice cream vans will be there on the day – so everyone will be able to purchase something re-fuel after the event.

To donate money go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/becci-holdaway?utm_id=1&utm_term=Md3dgkXZz