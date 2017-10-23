Eastbourne DGH matron receives award for going ‘above and beyond’ for patients

An emergency department matron described as going ‘above and beyond’ for patients has been honoured with an award for his work at Eastbourne DGH.

In nominating him for the staff award, nurse Fiona Holter said, “Dave has worked in the Emergency Department for around two decades. He has many qualities, including excellent clinical knowledge, brilliant inter professional relationships with colleagues, from various departments and a unique bedside manner.

“He is highly respected by all his ED colleagues. Dave is always welcoming to new colleagues and uses humour to help them feel part of the team.

“He always goes above and beyond for his colleagues and patients.

“He’s the person staff go to for questions about equipment, patient concerns or personal problems.

“All the patients Dave cares for receive first class nursing care and nothing is too much trouble for him.

“He recently attended the Major Incident in the Emergency Department in his own time.

“He then came in the next day, in his own time, to restock and sort the equipment, ready for the next incident. Dave is an excellent example for the Trust values and should be seriously considered for this award.”

The Trust’s Chief Executive Adrian Bull presented Dave with his certificate.

A major incident was declared on August 27 after a gas cloud, first spotted at Birling Gap at around 5pm, left hundreds of people with streaming eyes and sore throats.

It is still not known what caused the incident or what the gas was.