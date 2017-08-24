Eastbourne DGH cancels all non-urgent operations

All non-urgent operations at the DGH were cancelled over concerns for patients’ safety yesterday (Wednesday).

According to East Sussex Healthcare Trust (ESHT), doctors could not guarantee equipment was sterile after a test raised a ‘possible issue’ with sterile packs.

Dr David Walker, Medical Director at ESHT, said, “We routinely test our sterile equipment and one of those tests raised a possible issue with sterile packs.

“As a precaution, we cancelled all non-urgent surgery while this was immediately investigated and resolved. We have now resumed full operating lists. As always, patient safely is our priority.”