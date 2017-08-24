Eastbourne DGH cancels all non-urgent operations

All non-urgent operations at the DGH were cancelled over concerns for patients’ safety yesterday (Wednesday).
According to East Sussex Healthcare Trust (ESHT), doctors could not guarantee equipment was sterile after a test raised a ‘possible issue’ with sterile packs.
Dr David Walker, Medical Director at ESHT, said, “We routinely test our sterile equipment and one of those tests raised a possible issue with sterile packs.
“As a precaution, we cancelled all non-urgent surgery while this was immediately investigated and resolved. We have now resumed full operating lists. As always, patient safely is our priority.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.