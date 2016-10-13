Eastbourne couple win once-in-a-lifetime trip Down Under

Eastbourne couple Keith and Sandra Robinson are celebrating after winning a trip to Australia to watch the famous Virgin Supercars Championship courtesy of Dunlop Tyres and National Tyres and Autocare (NTA).

The couple entered the competition after buying some tyres from the Eastbourne branch of the chain. They have scooped flights, 5* accommodation and VIP tickets to the supercars event.

When asked about his win Keith said, “I’m still in shock. This will be an incredible experience. Sandra and I are really looking forward to our trip to Australia, and to see the Virgin Supercars in action.”

The Virgin Supercars Championship is Australia’s premier touring car series. Seen as the breeding ground for many of their racing drivers, the championship is one of the most popular sports in Australia. Dunlop has been a long time tyre supplier of this championship which delivers an exhilarating and crowd-pleasing series of races around Australasia.

Tony Ward, brand manager at Dunlop Tyres, said, “It’s great to see people like Keith and Sandra win a prize like this.

“There was a lot of tough competition as so many people from around the UK entered into the prize draw. Watching the Virgin Supercars in action will show Keith and Sandra how well Dunlop Tyres perform in racing conditions, although I hope Keith doesn’t try and reach the same speeds here in the UK!”