Eastbourne councillor quits suddenly

A Conservative member of Eastbourne Borough Council has resigned suddenly.

Sovereign ward member Ray Blakebrough quit yesterday (Thursday) meaning a by-election will now be called later this year.

Mr Blakebrough was elected to the council last May but said he could not be as committed to the role as he had hoped.

He said, Purely and simply my circumstances have changed since this time two years ago when I first agreed to become a councillor. The sum of work carried out has become greater than the time I have available particularly evenings.

“I hope to continue my work helping vulnerable people through the Eastbourne DAG, DIG and Afoot. I will also remain an active member of the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association where I am a committee member and intend to continue the campaign for a community centre to be built in the heart of the community.”

A spokesperson for the Sovereign Conservatives said, “We are sorry Ray Blakebrough has, regrettably, decided to stand down as a councillor.

“The whole Conservative team in Eastbourne want to thank Ray for all the work he has done and wish him well for his future.”