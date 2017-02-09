Eastbourne Council to launch lottery supporting good causes

Cabinet councillors last night (Wednesday) agreed that Eastbourne Borough Council will be among the first few local authorities in the country to launch its own online community lottery to benefit good causes.

Tickets will cost £1 with 60p going towards local good causes, compared to just 28p in the pound for the National Lottery.

The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £20,000 for a matching sequence of six numbers – other prizes being £1,000, £100, £10 or three free tickets.

There are two parts to the Eastbourne Local Lottery scheme. Eastbourne good causes will be able to set up their own lottery page, and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players using this method.

A further 10p in every pound will go into a general Eastbourne good causes fund, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players who do not wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the Eastbourne Local Lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general Eastbourne good causes fund, which will be distributed by the council.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Cabinet member for Direct Assistant Services, said, “With our budgets under increasing pressure from Central government cuts, and local good causes also needing a boost, the Eastbourne Local Lottery provides a great opportunity to help local good causes to raise additional money.

“We are committed to continuing our support to local community groups through our grants programme but this will be a way of spreading the benefit to many more groups.”

A handful of councils across the country are now running local lotteries including Aylesbury Vale, Portsmouth and Mendip, and several others such as Tunbridge Wells are considering following suit.