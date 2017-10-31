Eastbourne council rejects air pollution findings

Eastbourne council has today (Tuesday) rejected a report showing the town has among the highest air pollution levels in Britain.

The report, released this week by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), says Eastbourne has 15 micrograms of toxic particles per cubic metre of air – compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) limit of 10.

It states people in the town regularly breathe in a dangerously high 50 per cent more of the lethal particles than is healthy.

But the council has strongly denied the town has air quality problems and has written to the RCP seeking an urgent meeting on the matter.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Eastbourne has consistently remained well below UK and EU Air Quality Limits and we do not accept the findings of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

“We have today written to the RCP to seek an urgent meeting to explore their findings and establish why they differ so markedly from our own results.

“Our air quality recording levels are at almost half the annual guideline of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (PM10), which is great news for the people visiting, living and working in Eastbourne.”