Eastbourne council praised for efforts to save bees

Eastbourne Borough Council has been recognised as a Bee Champion for its improvements at Old Town Recreation Ground as part of four year programme across the town’s open spaces.

Lord Gardiner, Minister for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity, presented the Bees’ Needs award at a ceremony to celebrate bee-friendly initiatives.

The council, in partnership with Friends of the Earth, adopted an action plan to maintain populations of bees and other pollinating insects following a motion tabled by Councillor Steve Wallis, Cabinet Lead Member for the Environment, in 2012.

He said: “I’m pleased we have been recognised for playing our part in helping bee populations to thrive with a comprehensive programme of work over the last four years.

“One example is the planting of lots of bee friendly wildflowers across Eastbourne alongside using pesticides that are harmless to bees.”

New planting and grounds management methods at Old Town Rec have seen short mown grass with very little wildlife transformed into an open space with wildflowers that are a haven for bees and butterflies.

Elsewhere in Eastbourne, dozens of new ‘bee beds’ have been created in many parks and gardens including in the green triangle at the top of Green Street in Old Town and around Decoy Pond in Hampden Park.

Lord Gardiner said: “Pollinators are essential for food production and the environment. The Bees’ Needs Champions show us how to keep our pollinators happy and healthy all year round, and their efforts are an inspiration for us all.”