Eastbourne Conservatives Charity golf day for cancer fund

Eastbourne Conservative Association recently held a charity golf day and dinner to raise funds for the Children with Cancer Fund.

The event was held at the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club.

Both ladies and gents enjoyed a round of golf and a meal in the evening and raised cash for the Polegate-based charity which works with the families of children suffering with cancer.

Diane Mulkeirins, deputy chairman of the Conservative Association and the event organiser, introduced special guest Chris Downton, one of the founders of the charity, who told the guests about its work .

He accepted a cheque for £884 and thanked everyone who took part.

