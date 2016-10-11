Eastbourne conductors speak out about Southern rail strike

Eastbourne RMT members have spoken out about their decision to strike today (Tuesday, October 11).

The union has been locked in a bitter dispute over plans by Southern rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to change the role of guards to on-board supervisors, with drivers opening and closing train doors.

Keith Mitchell, branch secretary of East Sussex RMT and an Eastbourne conductor, said, “We are making a stand. This is not about money. The company offered us £2,000 and we said no. It’s about safety.

“Southern and GTR are forcing us to do this. They are replacing conductors with staff that do not have the same training. It’s not safe for our passengers.

“It takes three and half months to train a conductor. This new role takes two days.

“Our job is important. It’s not just what you see, it’s what you don’t see behind the scenes.”

Mr Mitchell said many people may not know the conductor’s job involves helping disabled customers, checking fire alarms and protecting the line if anything goes wrong.

He said, “If a driver has a heart attack, there is a safety-trained member of staff there.”

The conductor also said that if a fire alarm goes off and there is only the driver aboard, they will have to stop the train and search through the carriages for the source themselves, causing delays.

He said he would like to thank members of the public for their support.

An official source at the picket said, “Conductors have an extensive knowledge of the route – on-board supervisors won’t.

“And drivers have terrible CCTV cameras so closing the doors won’t be as safe as a conductor who stands on the platform.”

Charles Horton, chief executive officer at GTR, said, “It is welcome that the RMT has finally seen sense and recommended their members take the excellent roles on offer.

“They reject an offer one day, tell conductors to sign up to the role the next, but then still issue a clarion call to strike about it a few days later.

“Their own union has lost them each a £2,000 bonus which was on offer last Thursday only to tell them to sign-up 24 hours later. Their mandate, like their position on this six months old dispute, is built on quicksand.

“Now to go ahead with these strikes just days after telling conductors to accept our offer sets new standards in union militancy. They don’t care that hundreds of thousands of commuters will face yet more travel misery this week; it’s clear this is all about the union trying to hang on to power and control.

“We’re guaranteeing a job until 2021 and no loss of pay or overtime. Our aim is to modernise our operations to give passengers better customer service with a dedicated second safety-trained member of staff working each and every train where we currently have a conductor and the driver in sole control operating the train.

“I urge them to call off what is a pointless and unnecessary dispute, as it always has been.”

The three-day rail strike has led to services being disrupted to and from Eastbourne this morning.

The strike runs until Thursday night. The RMT has already held five walkouts this year and has planned another 14 days of industrial action between now and Christmas.

