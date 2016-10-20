Eastbourne company wins national award for fighting retail crime

An Eastbourne-based company has won an esteemed award for a product that fights retail crime.

Agon Systems’ clothing tag, named the Concept Tag, won the Best Newcomer Award this year at the annual Fraud Awards for the risk and loss prevention industry.

Awards are given on the recommendation of an independent panel of judges, which comprises leading loss prevention experts. The Fraud Awards are considered the ‘Oscars’ of the industry.

The award was recognition for Agon’s Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) system, which has been feted as the most effective advancement in EAS tagging for more than 30 years.

Managing Director of Agon Systems Sean Welch said, “Winning the Best Newcomer Award at the recent Fraud Awards is a fitting tribute to the hard work and determination of everyone at Agon to find and develop the best products in the industry.

“In the last 12 months alone Agon has increased sales by 40 per cent. And with 10 major retailers due to come on board with the Concept Tag in 2017, we expect a further growth of around 40 per cent or more in the coming financial year.

“Agon is looking forward to a very bright future, with an industry-leading product that will revolutionise the tagging market and see the Concept Tag become the tag of choice for the majority of retailers over the next five years.

“2017 will see us launch the Concept Tag into the USA and we are excited about the opportunities that exist for us in this vast market. That’s good for us and it is good for our community here in East Sussex.”

Agon Systems, which has its main warehouse in Eastbourne, has been fighting retail crime for more than 20 years and have sold more than 200,000 EAS systems around the world.

The Concept Tag came to prominence in Europe when Agon partnered with JD Sports, which originally installed the tags in its Oxford Street store.

When measured against an average store, losses of garments were reduced by 50 per cent. The sports company then rolled the trial out to further stores across the UK and Europe with impressive results of a reduction of 66 per cent.

Since then, the company’s sales have increased enormously and 10 other major retailers have picked up the product for next year.

To meet demand, earlier in 2016 Agon closed down its main Swiss factory and moved its operations into a new UK office and warehouse based in Eastbourne.

