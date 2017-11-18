Eastbourne company offers free house clean to cancer patients

An Eastbourne company is offering free house cleaning to cancer patients.

The owner of Distinctive Cleaning decided to provide the service to help patients focus on getting better after having suffered cancer himself.

Craig Steadman said, “I’ve been there so I know what it’s like.

“I thought by helping others, giving them a free clean of their home, it might help people concentrate on getting better.

“We’ll cover the costs for people that need it and are struggling.”

He explained why he felt this was something he would like to do. Craig said, “Not everyone has family that will help so we’ll go in and hoover and wash up and maybe get them some shopping if they need it.”

The 35-year-old father, whose business with Michael Whitehead launched in February and has taken off since, said he first heard of the idea taking place in the US but has not heard of it here.

He said, “I thought I’d like to do it in Eastbourne. I just want to help people that need it, having been there.”

Distinctive Cleaning says its goal is to ‘let these brave and strong people focus on their health and treatment while we focus on, and take away the worry and work of cleaning their homes – free of charge.’

To find out more, get in touch by calling 07375 299038 emailing info@distinctivecleaning.co.uk or searching Distinctive Cleaning on social media.