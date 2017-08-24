Eastbourne College pupils wow with ‘excellent’ GCSE results

Pupils and staff at Eastbourne College are celebrating a batch of ‘superb’ GCSE results today (Thursday).

More than 99 per cent of this year’s 128 Year 11 pupils achieved five or more A*-C grades, with 31 per cent of all grades at A*.

Seventy-two of the year group notched up five or more A* or A grades.

Science was a strong point with high percentages of A*/A in those subjects, including: Biology 95 per cent, Chemistry 93 per cent, and Physics 91 per cent.

Eighty three per cent received an A*/A in Art and forty pupils achieving the top grade of A* in English Literature.

Eleven pupils achieved at least 8A*s, with leading performers Ben Kremer gaining 10 A*, one A and one grade 9 and Tatyana Goodwin gaining 11 A* and one grade 7.

The school said other ‘superb’ performances included Cordelia Stevenson (10 A*, 1A, 8) and Sian Sulke (10 A*, one A, 8), Katie Meikle (nine A*, two A, 8), Freya Gordon (nine A*, one A, 6) Lianna Yuen (eight A*, three A, 6), Julian Schutzner (eight A*, three A, 4), Harry Jachuck (eight A*, two A, 6), Aimee Helyar (eight A*, one A, 8) and Isabel Igbokwe (eight A*, one A, one B, 7).

Twenty Year 10 pupils who sat their maths IGCSE a year early achieved an A* grade.

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “These excellent GCSE results are a credit to the hard work of the pupils and their teachers who have given them the individualised support to achieve their aspirations.

“Statistics cannot do justice to the way that pupils have exceeded expectations across the ability range and many proud parents will know that their child has a set of grades that do them credit.

“The high number of pupils with a string of A*/As testifies to the stretch we can offer the most academic pupils and they will continue to be challenged with our bespoke programme throughout the sixth form.”

