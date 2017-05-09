Eastbourne club installs defibrillator in memory of devoted member

Eastbourne lifeguards have been able to purchase a defibrillator thanks to the generosity of a dedicated club member.

The lifesaving equipment was purchased in the memory of Frank Deadman, who left a donation to the club in his will.

Garry Cairns, of Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards, said, “Frank was heavily involved with lifesaving and Eastbourne Swimming Club and he left £500 for us in his will. We decided to do something that would benefit the community.

“There isn’t a public defibrillator in our area, we have a tennis club and a lot of users, so it’s a prime location for the public and our members to use.

“Frank was part of the furniture, he dedicated at least 50 years to Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards. He helped form our club in 1948 and was key to us getting our club house, which opened in 1977.

“He was always taking part and liked to know that the club was doing well. It was really nice that he thought of us for even after he passed away.”

The club fundraised to make up the rest of the cash needed for the equipment, which is now in full operational use for members of the public on the wall of the clubhouse at Fisherman’s Green.