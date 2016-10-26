Eastbourne chippy pilots new ‘click and collect’ scheme

Eastbourne’s Harry Ramsden’s has been selected for a pilot scheme of a new ‘click and collect’ service for customers.

Harry’s outlet in Eastbourne’s Terminus Road, which is amongst the chain’s busiest, has had specialist software installed which allows customers living locally to pre-order their food from the restaurant’s website.

The preferred pick up time can then be selected thus enabling those using the service the opportunity to beat the queues, within the popular takeaway.

Joe Teixeira, CEO of Harry Ramsden’s, said, “All of our food is prepared fresh to order, which can sometimes mean a 10-15 minute waiting time in the takeaway, particularly for larger orders.

“As a customer focussed business, we are always seeking to enhance the customer experience hence our decision to pilot Click and Collect in Eastbourne.

“We will closely monitor the results over the next six months, with a view to potentially introducing the service in other parts of the country.”

Harry Ramsden’s now operates 50 outlets across the UK.