Eastbourne charity shop workers speak out after spate of thefts

Eastbourne charity shop workers have spoken out about shoplifting after a spate of thefts and a donation tin was stolen.

The tin was taken from Shelter, in Terminus Road, last Monday afternoon (October 3) and found in Pevensey Road by a member of the public with the money taken from it.

Police were called and took fingerprint samples of the recovered tin.

But this is not the first incident at the shop, with volunteers saying that shoplifting frequently occurs, including a man picking up a vintage DVD boxset, worth £20, and walking out with it in broad daylight.

Sue Eastick, a volunteer at the Shelter branch, said, “It’s the lowest of the low, stealing from a charity shop.

“It makes me angry that people do this. They are stealing from the people this charity is trying to help.

“We are getting fed up with it. Something’s got to be done.”

The shop manager, Raluca Grintescu, said, “We have had a lot of thefts in the last two weeks, especially at weekends. I just noticed things started disappearing from the shop.

“I think there are some people that know exactly when to come to steal because we have some volunteers with disabilities who have to stay at the till and sometimes it is really busy and they can’t cover the whole shop.

“Charity shops, like Shelter, need people to donate, not steal.

“If anyone is in need of something and they cannot afford to buy it, they should ask for it, not steal it.

“That’s the purpose of a charity – to help people in need!”

Any witnesses of the charity tin theft are asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 411 of 05/10.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.