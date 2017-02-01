Eastbourne charity shop appeals for donations after burglary

An Eastbourne charity shop is appealing for donations after hundreds of pounds was stolen in a burglary earlier this week.

Cats Protection, in Seaside, was broken in to and a small safe taken by thieves who ransacked the shop between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday (January 29-30).

On its Just Giving page, the charity said, “We are utterly devastated by this event.

“We are appealing to friends of our shop and supporters of Cats Protection to help us raise funds through donations to recover what has been lost.

“Every little will help and all monies raised in excess of what has been stolen will go to the cats and kittens in our care.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/catsprotectioneastbourne2shop or text PURR52 and the amount to 70070.

Anyone who saw anything can contact Sussex Police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 117 of 30/01.

You can also report online to www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.