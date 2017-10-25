Eastbourne charity Christmas card shop open for business

Eastbourne’s charity Christmas card shop, Cards for Good Causes, opened in the town centre at the weekend.

The shop is at 19 Gildredge Road and is open Monday to Saturday for those wanting to get ahead in their Christmas preparations while supporting a range of national and local charities.

The shop offers a wide choice of charity Christmas cards in the town, as well as traditional advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, decorations and stocking fillers.

Staffed by volunteers, the Eastbourne shop is one of a network of more than 300 pop-up shops nationwide, representing 25 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, Help for Heroes, NSPCC, the Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI, plus cards from local charities: SASBAH, Friends of Sussex Hospices, and the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

Sales of the cards generate funds for the participating charities and purchasing and sending them helps raise awareness of the vital work the charities do.

In the past 10 years participating charities have received more than £40 million from the sales of Christmas cards, as Cards for Good Causes pays them approximately two-thirds of the cost of each pack of cards sold.

The shop, next to the Royal Bank of Scotland, is open from 10am to 5pm until Saturday December 23.