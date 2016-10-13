Eastbourne care home wins national contest for best dining

The team at an Eastbourne care home are celebrating after winning a national competition for the best care home dining experience.

Sunrise of Eastbourne won £5,000 after expert judges for the Care Dine with Me contest – organised by Care Home Catering magazine – found it had the best ‘whole food, whole care’ approach of any care home across the country.

Dining Services Coordinator Dean Haffenden said, “We’re delighted to have won first prize in this prestigious competition.

“It’s testament to the hard work of everyone at the community, and we’re currently thinking what we can spend the prize money on to celebrate with everyone.”

The care home impressed the judging panel with the quality of its food – which includes alternatives for dysphagia diets.

It also offers various events and outings for its patients involving food and drink, and food-related activities for those living with dementia.

According to judges, team members at the home demonstrated an understanding of individual residents’ needs and regularly promote the ways in which nutritional values impact on health and well-being.

Fiona White, general manager at Sunrise, said, “Food and the wider dining experience are a big part of our offering here at Sunrise of Eastbourne.

“Our dining team work so hard to ensure every mealtime is enjoyable for residents and they enjoy tasty, nutritious food, whatever their needs. But it really is a whole home approach with dining and care working seamlessly together to deliver such high standards.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.