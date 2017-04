A bid to turn a care home into nine two-bedroom flats has sparked controversy in Eastbourne.

The plan to change the use of Ravelston Grange in Denton Road was set to be approved by Eastbourne council’s planning committee.

Ravelston Grange in Denton Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170323-095554008

But neighbours say it is an overdevelopment of the site and will lead to traffic congestion and noise problems.