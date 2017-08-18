Eastbourne car dealership celebrates 15th year supporting Airbourne

Eastbourne Volvo dealership Caffyns is offering its support to the town’s international airshow for the 15th year running.

The used car dealership based in Lottbridge Drove has provided Airbourne with six support vehicles including a luxury seven-seater Volvo XC90 SUV for the airshow’s organisers, Eastbourne Borough Council.

Mike Goodwin, general manager of Caffyns Volvo, said, “We’re delighted to be able to play our part in supporting Airbourne for another year.

“Airbourne draws in thousands of people to Eastbourne and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our stand.”

The vehicles Caffyns has provided will be used to transport pilots, VIP guests and members of the airshow support team during the event.

The Volvo dealership will also be showcasing the new Volvo XC60 on Western Lawns which received a thumbs up from Ace the Airbourne mascot when he visited the dealership last week.

Visitors will also be able to check out other models from the Swedish car company’s range on the lawns: the XC90, V90, S90, and the V40, and visitors can sample the traditional Swedish tea and snack ‘fika’.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Eastbourne airshow, which will have appearances from the world-famous Red Arrows and the RAF Typhoon. For more on the event visit www.eastbourneairshow.com and for the dealership go to www.volvocars.com/uk/find-a-dealer/retailers/eastbourne