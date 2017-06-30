Eastbourne cadets attack police in riot training

Eastbourne police cadets simulated a riot this week, throwing missiles at officers and running wild to help Sussex Police train for real-life violence.

The cadets took part in a number of scenarios to put police officers through their paces, including a riot role-play for which officers wore full protective gear and carried shields.

Eastbourne’s senior cadet Zoe Basldon said, “The adrenaline when we were running around and throwing objects was amazing.

“I had only ever seen this sort of thing on television before and it was incredible to see it and actually take part.”

Sussex Police officers used crowd control techniques to take command of the situation, helping them to prepare for real emergencies.

A police spokesperson said, “It was a fun evening enjoyed by all the cadets involved and an excellent opportunity for them to see first-hand the high level of training the police officers undertake to deal with public order situations.”

Sussex Police said the cadets have been invited back for the next series of training and are looking forward to it.

The police cadets group says it supports the personal and social development of young people between the ages of 13 and 18.

For more information visit www.sussex.police.uk/jobs/volunteer-cadet-corps