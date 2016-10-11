Eastbourne by-election date announced following councillor’s resignation

Eastbourne Borough Council has today (Tuesday, October 11) announced a date for the by-election to replace a councillor who recently stepped down.

The sudden resignation of Ray Blakebrough, who represented Sovereign Ward, has prompted the by-election, which will take place on November 24.

Mr Blakebrough was elected to the council last May but said he could not be as committed to the role as he had hoped.

He said, “Purely and simply my circumstances have changed since this time two years ago when I first agreed to become a councillor. The sum of work carried out has become greater than the time I have available, particularly evenings.

“I hope to continue my work helping vulnerable people through the Eastbourne DAG, DIG and Afoot. I will also remain an active member of the Sovereign Harbour Residents’ Association where I am a committee member and intend to continue the campaign for a community centre to be built in the heart of the community.”

A spokesperson for the Sovereign Conservatives said, “We are sorry Ray Blakebrough has, regrettably, decided to stand down as a councillor.

“The whole Conservative team in Eastbourne want to thank Ray for all the work he has done and wish him well for his future.”

To stand in the by-election, a nomination must be received by 4pm on October 28.

There will be four polling stations operating between 7am and 10pm on November 24. These are: Christ The King Church Hall, Princes Road; Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club, Harbour Quay; Haven School, Atlantic Drive; and Conqueror Hall, Horsa Close.

Residents must be registered on the Electoral Register by midnight on November 8 to be able to vote in this by-election. Other details, including postal and proxy vote application deadlines, can be obtained by calling 01323 410000 or by visiting www.eastbourne.gov.uk/elections.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. A

nd do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.