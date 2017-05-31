Eastbourne bus stop man showed indecent images to teenage girls

A man who showed indecent images to two teenage girls at a bus stop in Eastbourne is being sought by police.

Police say the most recent occurrence was at around 6.15pm on Monday, May 22, at bus stop H outside C&H Fabrics in Terminus Road.

Police say he intentionally showed two images on his phone to the girls, one of whom, a 17-year-old, he had approached in the same manner on two previous occasions. She believes at least one of the photos was of the man himself.

Police are trying to establish who the man is and if anyone else has been a victim of his behaviour.

They say he is white, aged 20-30, of slim muscular build, with a shaved bald head. He was wearing a grey Fenchurch T-shirt and black trousers, with a black wrist band or thin watch on his left wrist, a large silver link neck chain and carrying a shoulder bag with a lime green strap.

Anyone who knows the man, has been a victim themselves or who has any other information about him is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1334 of 22/05.