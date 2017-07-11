Eastbourne burger restaurant has some famous fans

An independent burger restaurant in Eastbourne has been attracting attention from the cast of Skins and Ed Sheeran and has even been linked to Brad Pitt.

Half Man Half Burger, which opened on Grove Road in December last year, took a van to Glastonbury festival and became the subject of some celebrity tweets.

The burger restaurant has been the subject of some celebrity tweets

Skins star Will Merrick posted on his Twitter account, “Where’s Brad Pitt hanging out? @WesLineham wants to buy him a Beefy Clyro @HalfManHalfBrgr”.

The Skins director responded saying, “It’s alright. Bought him the Ed Vegan.”

Rory Myers, who co-owns and co-founded the independent burger bar with friend Matt Woodhouse said, “Ed Sheeran made a stop to eat with us at Grove Road on a Monday but we were closed. After that we started opening seven days a week.”

Management at the burger restaurant, which also has a branch in Hastings, say they only use products sourced from East Sussex, insist on paying above minimum wage and ensure waiting staff keep all customers’ tips.

Customers queuing for Half man! Half Burger! at Glastonbury

Rory said, “We love Grove Road for the bookshops and record stores. I’m glad we chose here. We want to make it a part of Eastbourne more people come to.”