Eastbourne Bonfire Night is back and set to be bigger than ever

Eastbourne Bonfire Society is back to host its colourful procession along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale.

This year the event is going to be bigger than ever, with 24 societies joining in the procession, including six bands, drumming groups, a scout band, and two new additions – Newhaven and Buxted societies.

The Saturday evening (October 7) walk starts at The Crown and Anchor Pub at 7.30pm, but spectators are advised to get there around 5pm as it gets very busy.

The vibrant procession then travels eastwards towards Treasure Island before returning to The Crown and Anchor for a short break. Then, it goes westwards towards the Bandstand and the evening culminates in what promises to be a spectacular fireworks display at the Wish Tower at 9.45pm.

Organiser Maria Mewett said, “I hope it will be better weather than last year, we had a sudden influx of a random windstorm and rain. Fingers crossed the effigy will be alright.”

This year’s charities are Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in Ringmer, and Sussex Search and Rescue, or SUSSAR.

Maria thanked all the volunteers including marshals and bucket collectors who will be helping on the night and said the event gets plenty of support from local businesses.

For more information about the bonfire night and society behind it visit www.eastbournebonfiresociety.com or visit the Eastbourne Bonfire Night Procession event on Facebook.