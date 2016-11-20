Eastbourne battered by Storm Angus

Storm Angus has wreaked havoc across Eastbourne after hitting the town in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Winds speeds of up to 96mph were recorded at Pevensey Bay in the storm that was given an amber weather warning by the Met Office.

It was more drop post than drop goal at Seaford rugby pitch. Photo by Seaford Rugby Club SUS-161120-111942001

Homes have been damaged, trees fallen and trampolines spotted flying into roads in the extreme gusts.

Around 2am crews were called to a building on Royal Parade to a dangerous window, which firefighters secured.

A fire engine arrived at the scene on Tugwell Road around 6.56am, to a building with roof damage.

On the bandstand, Christmas market huts were badly damaged, with wood panels ripped off and some structures flipped over by the wind.

Eastbourne groynes were lashed by the storm SUS-161120-114621001

In Seaford, a fallen tree has been removed from blocking Alfriston Road and the road reopened.

Another tree collapsed in Wellcombe Crescent, Meads this morning.

Last night Sussex Roads Police reported a collision on the Granville junction of Carlisle Road, writing on its Twitter account that ‘wet roads are making for tricky driving conditions’. No one was injured.

In Willingdon, an 85-year-old female Toyota driver crashed into a parked car at Linkway after hitting the accelerator instead of the brake. No one was injured.

Sussex Traffic Police released this image of a car after an accident last night SUS-161120-123151001

The Met Office released an amber weather warning yesterday for Storm Angus, with severe wind speeds of 80mph and faster recorded across the south coast from 2am to 11am today.