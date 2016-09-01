Eastbourne bank to close its doors

An Eastbourne town centre bank will close its doors later this year.

The Co-operative Bank in Terminus Road opposite M&S is expected to close by the end of Octorber.

A bank spokesperson blamed the closure on online banking and a need to reduce costs.

She said, “This closure is a continuation of our business plan to turn the bank around by restructuring and modernising it into a simpler, more efficient business.

“Although decisions such as this are never easy, continuing to reduce our costs is necessary as we seek to build a sustainable business for the future.

“We are writing to affected customers giving them advance notice about these changes and the alternative options available to them.

“Alongside online and mobile banking facilities, this closing branch is within two miles of a Post Office branch where customers can undertake most day to day transactions.”

