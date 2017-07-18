Eastbourne band to launch album with live gig

An Eastbourne band will celebrate the release of their new LP with a live concert on Saturday (July 22).

Asbo Derek, whose songs include ‘Theresa Might’ and ‘Can I get a latte?’ will perform at The Vinyl Frontier record store on Grove Road to promote their new LP Ulysses’ Twin.

Drummer Brian Blaney who owns Il Gusto Gastronomico deli said, “It’s slightly unusual as it will only be available on vinyl, so it’s quite old school.”

The band’s first ever LP will be released on music label Gnu Inc, run by Vic Goddard of 1970s punk band Subway Sect.

Vic will also join the band on stage for a song at the event which is free to enter.

The gig starts at 2.15pm and Asbo Derek’s new LP will be available to buy or download.

Band members Jeremy Price, Mark Erickson, Darcy Dench and Brian Blaney will also perform at a sold-out album launch in Brighton.

For more information on the gig visit www.facebook.com/vinylfrontierrecordshop