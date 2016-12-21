Eastbourne bakery on the move

Food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs, has moved units within Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre.

Bosses say the new shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy shoppers and offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience. Seating and free Wi-Fi is also now available for customers.

The same shop team will still be welcoming customers at the relocated shop.

Shop manager Jodie Bradley said, “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop in its new improved location. The shop team is looking forward to hearing what the local community think of the new shop.”

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said, “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Eastbourne and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable relocated shop. This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

In addition, Starbucks has moved out of the Arndale Centre and relocated to a unit next to McDonald’s in Terminus Road.