Eastbourne baker makes tennis-themed cupcakes for BBC

An Eastbourne baker has made a set of Wimbledon-themed cupcakes for the BBC.

Isabella Friedman, of Bella’s Secret bakery, which has branches at the Enterprise Shopping Centre and Eastbourne Railway Station, was contacted by a BBC representative this afternoon (July 12).

Posting on her blog Isabella said she was contacted by BBC South East Today and asked to bake some ‘Konta muffins’ in the next 80 minutes.

“Being who I am, believing in my Bella’s Secret super powers, I said of course,” she said.

Isabella said she thought buttercream cupcakes with fresh strawberry on top would be the best suited to the Wimbledon theme but also heard that tennis star Johanna Konta had baked white chocolate and raspberry ones for her coach,

“I sent my intern to Sainsbury’s to get me raspberries,” she said.

Isabella said she was pleased be called about cupcakes as opposed to the rail strikes, which she has been interviewed about a number of times at the railway station store.

“This was a really nice change,” she said.

The result will be on BBC South East Today this evening (July 12) at 6.30pm.