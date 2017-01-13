Eastbourne arrest in connection with knifepoint rape

A man has been arrested in Eastbourne today (January 13) in connection with a knifepoint rape in Oxford.

The arrest is in connection with the rape of a woman in Raleigh Park, Botley, Oxford, on Tuesday (January 10).

Thames Valley Police believe the victim was approached from behind by a man who was holding a knife. The man then took the victim to Raleigh Park, Oxford, where he raped her.

A man was arrested in Eastbourne earlier today in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from Oxfordshire Force CID are continuing to investigate the circumstances. Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101.