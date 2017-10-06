Eastbourne area Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 26 - 27.

September 26:

Shane Green, 28, of Susans Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 13. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Paul Harwood, 46, of Winton Way, Dymchurch, Kent, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on July 22. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £100 compensation. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

A fourteen year old boy, from Eastbourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of possessing crack cocaine, with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply. He was also found guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. The offences took place at Eastbourne on August 18. He was referred to the east Sussex youth offender panel.

September 27:

Sheila Avakian, 26, of High Barn Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia Sportage car on School Hill, Old Heathfield, on September 8, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 144 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with requirements to attend a drink impaired drivers programme and 250 hours of unpaid work. She was banned from driving for three years.

Raymond Fiekert, 44, of Elgar Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing Gillette razorblade heads, worth £120, from Sainsbury’s Local at Eastbourne on June 10. He also pleaded guilty to stealing razorblade heads, worth £148.50, from the same store on June 24. The court made a community order with a three month, electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am, and a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was ordered to pay £268.50 in compensation.

Mark Lipscombe, 53, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Eastbourne High Street, on July 5, with the controlled drug bezoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £120 for each offence and banned from driving for one year.

Iwona Suwala, 43, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Willowfield Square, Eastbourne, on August 31, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours unpaid work and banned her from driving for 23 months.

John Whibley, 41, of Clarendon Road, Hove, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty. The offence took place at Clyde Park, Hailsham, on August 26. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.

Alan Florey, 26, of Marine Avenue, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio, on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on June 8, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Raymond Handford, 52, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to opening the door of a Toyota Avensis, on Coast Road, Pevensey, on July 8, so as to injure or endanger a person. He was given a six month conditional discharge.