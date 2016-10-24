Eastbourne and Newhaven photographs stun in prestigious competition

Stunning shots of East Sussex, including one of Eastbourne’s Belle Tout lighthouse, caught the judges’ eyes in the prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Mirek Galagus was Highly Commended for his shot called he Guardian of The Island.

Maelstrom, Storm Imogen, Newhaven, East Sussex, England SUS-161024-170714001

A photograph of waves off Newhaven, called Maelstrom: Storm Imogen, won Rachael Talibart the Sunday Times Magazine Award in the competition. She was also Highly Commended for her entry called Poseidon Rising.

An East Sussex photograph was also the overall winner of the competition.

Berkshire-based photographer Matthew Cattell became the tenth person to win the overall title and the £10,000 prize with a shot of starlings swooping over Brighton pier.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards are held in association with VisitBritain and the GREAT Britain #OMGB @Home of Amazing Moments’ Campaign. Winning entries will be displayed on the Balcony of London Waterloo from 21st November 2016 until 5th February 2017. The Awards book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 10 (AA Publishing) is available now.

Poseidon rising, Newhaven, East Sussex, England SUS-161024-170756001