Eastbourne actors’ appeal to take show to New York

A major fundraising appeal has been launched so a group of actors from Eastbourne can take their fringe theatre show to New York.

Performances of Trippin sold out when it open at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road in May.

It stars Harry Potter actor Jon Campling and Eastbourne’s Julian Rivett and explores themes of suicide, depression and reality mixed with humour when 9-5 office worker Dennis stumbles into the trip of a lifetime when he takes a new illicit drug.

The show attracted the attention of a New York producer on a worldwide search for the best fringe shows of 2017 and the cast has been invited to do eight shows at the SoHo Playhouse off Broadway this September.

The actors – and director Sean Mclevy – have already raised £5,000 through a crowdfunding project but still need to raise at least another £5,000.

Jon Campling said, “We’re desperate to take this amazing new and incredible play, forged with love in Eastbourne, through determination, dedication, raw talent and our passion for the arts, and proudly showcase it to an off Broadway audience.

“We would love to hear from any businesses, theatre lovers or people just proud to see local talent get a big break.”

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/trippin