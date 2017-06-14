East Sussex firefighters send message to those affected by ‘devastating’ London fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has offered its support and sympathies to those affected by the major fire in a London tower block that took place overnight (Tuesday).

Emergency services say there has been a number of casualties and more than 50 people have been taken to hospital after the blaze that broke out in Grenfell Tower, West Kensington, at around 1am.

In a statement, ESFRS said: “Our deepest sympathies are with those affected by the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

“A fire of this scale has not been seen for many years in the UK.

“Firefighters, other emergency workers and NHS staff are also in our thoughts at this very difficult time and we pay tribute to their commitment and hard work.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has offered support to London Fire Brigade and remains prepared to put well-rehearsed plans into action should they be needed here.”

Police have set up the emergency number 0800 0961 233 for anyone concerned about family or friends who may be involved.