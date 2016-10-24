East Sussex firefighters issue Hallowe’en safety warning

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public how to stay safe from fire when enjoying Halloween.

The service is particularly keen to highlight how to avoid fancy dress costumes catching alight and what to do if the worst happens.

David Kemp, Community Safety manager at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said, “We know that some fabrics burn much more quickly than others and we have previously raised concerns about whether there are sufficient warnings in fancy dress outfits for children.

“Events like Halloween also see an increase in people using things like candles or they may have open fires in their homes as winter begins. This can be a dangerous combination if you have children dressing up and enjoying the fun.

“We would urge people to take extra care – don’t use candles, ensure there are fireguards in use and teach children how to Stop, Drop and Roll just in case.”

If clothes catch fire – Stop, Drop and Roll

What should you do?

Stop: Don’t run around as you will only fan the flames and make them burn faster

Drop: Lie Down:

• This makes it harder for the fire to spread

• It will reduce the effects of flames on the head and face (flames burn upward)

Smother the flames:

• Cover the flames with a heavy material, like a coat or blanket

• This will block the supply of oxygen to the fire

Roll around:

• Rolling smothers the flames

What treatment should I give for burns?

• Cool the burn with cold running water for a minimum of 20 minutes

• Remove all jewellery from burnt areas

• Remove all clothing that can be removed from the affected area

• Lay Clingfilm over a burn, or a dry sterile covering

• Call 999 for an ambulance

• Keep the casualty warm, as they will chill very quickly

• Treat for shock