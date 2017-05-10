East Sussex charity’s warning over door-knocking ‘scam’

A charity for the blind is warning residents of a ‘scam’ after reports of people door-knocking and asking for money in its name.

East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB) wants people to be wary after it says blind people were targeted in Hailsham and St Leonards.

Daniel Brookbank, chief executive of ESAB, said “East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People would never knock on people’s doors and ask for money.

“We want our members to be aware that they must ring police or the ESAB if this happens. It’s a scam.

“They have been knocking on the doors of blind people. Apparently they have got one of our newsletters.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “We received a report on Wednesday morning that two East Sussex residents had a woman caller at their doors, claiming to be collecting for the East Sussex Blind and Partially Sighted charity, and displaying a copy of their Newsletter. We have asked for further information.”