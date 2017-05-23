E-fit of man who attempted to rob girl, 13, in Eastbourne

Police have issued an e-fit of a man suspected of trying to rob a 13-year-old girl in Eastbourne.

The girl was walking in Cherry Garden Road at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, May 16, when the man grabbed her, causing her to fall to the ground. He reached into her blazer pockets, but a car pulled up alongside and he ran off towards Sancroft Road.

He is described as white, aged 18-22, approximately 6ft tall, of skinny build, with a fair complexion, short brown hair, three-quarter length sideburns and a small amount of unshaven facial hair. He has ‘prominent’ eyebrows.

He was wearing a grey short-sleeved round neck T-shirt, blue Adidas jogging bottoms with three stripes down each leg, blue Nike trainers and a black baseball cap with a curved peak.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any other information about the incident is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call 101 quoting serial 1162 of 16/05.